Media House promotes young mental health charity

Comms role

Young people can secure a place as a crew member in the Round the World Yacht Race

Media House International has been appointed to revitalise communications for Our Isles and Oceans, a Scottish charity which helps young people suffering from mental health issues to transform their lives and ultimately secure a place as crew on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Our Isles and Oceans was set up by entrepreneurs Anthony Stodart and David Stewart Howitt to offer a lifeline for young people suffering from mental health issues or adversity, enabling them to fulfil their potential, whatever their background or circumstances. Donald Houston of Ardnamurchan Estates is also a key backer of the initiative.

Participants undertake hands-on sailing training provided by Clipper Ventures, a resilience course delivered by experienced youth work professionals and finish with a 48-hour sail around the West Coast of Scotland, no mean feat for novice sailors, as the area is known for its high winds, rocky inlets and strong currents. The young people can then apply for selection as crew on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Anthony Stodart, director of Our Isles and Oceans, said: “Young people have been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic. There is in fact a Covid generation, who spent the best part of two years confined to their bedrooms, missing out on crucial educational and social experiences not to mention the isolation and anxiety caused by the global shutdown.

“We want every young person to have the skills and confidence to achieve their goals. By partnering with the Clipper race, we can offer young people a once in a lifetime opportunity. Sport offers an extraordinary path to success as part of a team and for the individual – what could be more challenging than taking on a round the world yacht race? Once you have achieved that, you can achieve anything.”

Jack Irvine, executive chairman of Media House International said: “We are delighted to be appointed to work with Our Isles and Oceans, which offers an extraordinary opportunity for young people to take on the ultimate challenge. The scheme has already helped 79 young people to turn their life around and this year’s race will be more important than ever. ”

Founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and William Ward in 1995, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is the most famous amateur sailing competition in the world.

The ultimate endurance test, the Clipper race is the only competition that trains people from all walks of life to crew a fleet of 70-foot ocean racing yachts over 40,000 nautical miles around the world and against the clock, facing the challenges of the Pacific, the Atlantic and some of the planet’s most extreme weather conditions.

The PR contract awarded to Media House International encompasses raising awareness of Our Isles and Oceans in national, sporting and charity sector media, public affairs, and engagement with key influencers. MHI will also assist with the recruitment of a sponsorship manager to secure corporate supporters and access relevant grant funding.

The first leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2023 is the Atlantic Trade Winds route, departing the UK in the autumn, crossing the Atlantic and arriving in South America after 33 days at sea.