Trust fall-out

Fiona McBain: leaves after AGM

Fiona McBain has resigned as chairwoman of Edinburgh-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust as the board is reshuffled in the wake of a dispute with a director who has now left.

The trust confirmed that Professor Amar Bhide, who issued a public criticism of Ms McBain last week, is no longer a director of the company.

In a statement this morning it announced that Justin Dowley will take the chair from Ms McBain who will leave the company after the AGM.

Mr Dowley is currently a senior independent director and will be succeeded by Professor Patrick Maxwell while Professor Paola Subacchi will retire from her role as a director after the AGM.

The departure of Ms McBain, a former CEO of Scottish Friendly, follows a disagreement with Prof Bhide over new board appointments and its policy towards non-listed investments.

Prof Bhide, a professor of business at Tufts University in Massachusetts and an SMT director since 2020, told the Financial Times he had clashed with Ms McBain over the issues and felt he had no option but to leave.

“I’ve been very concerned about the share price performance and the discount, and trying to get people to understand that there is a structural reason for this,” he told the paper.

Scottish Mortgage, managed by Baillie Gifford, has been one the UK’s most successful trusts over the past decade as investments in growth companies such as Tesla, Amazon and Alibaba have paid big returns.

Mr Dowley said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paola for her substantial contributions during her nine years as a Non-Executive Director.

“I would also like to thank Fiona for her 14 years of loyal and exceptional service to the company, in particular over the last few years (and at the request of her fellow directors) providing essential continuity, reassurance and leadership during the extraordinary circumstances of Covid-19 and through a period of transition on the Board and with the Managers.”

As part of the board’s overall planning, over the last few months the board said it has been conducting a recruitment process, using an external search firm, with a view to further board refreshment. It said that process is now well advanced.