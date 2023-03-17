Further ferries delay ‘a disgrace’ say MSPs

Legal deal

John Thorn and Alasdair Cummings

Law firm Lindsays has acquired the Tayside and Strathearn practice Miller Hendry in its biggest acquisition to date.

Miller Hendry’s seven partners and 50 staff will transfer to Lindsays, when the deal takes effect on 30 May and will add offices in Perth and Crieff to its Lindsays existing ofices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

The enlarged firm will be branded as Lindsays and will have a headcount of 50 partners and 300 staff.

It is the latest acquisition for Lindsays, following the addition of Shield & Kyd (2012), MacLachlan & MacKenzie (2012), RSB Macdonald (2015), Aitken Nairn (2018) and Hadden Rankin (2019).

The firm said it is looking at opportunities to grow further, including in the Perth area.

Miller Hendry’s services range from private client, family law and dispute resolution, to commercial, rural and residential conveyancing. The firm also has an estate agency team covering the Tayside area.

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ managing partner, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome the team from Miller Hendry to the Lindsays family and to continue our growth through this merger. We are delighted to be now working across four cities.

“There are real synergies between Lindsays and Miller Hendry, which we see bringing significant benefit to clients and our people.

“Throughout our long history at Lindsays, we have adapted and evolved while remaining true to our core ethos.”

John Thom, chairman of Miller Hendry, said: “It is the perfect fit for our clients, who will benefit from a wider range of legal services. Our staff will also be able to take advantage of broader career options, while remaining part of a firm which retains a family feel among its team.”

Miller Hendry staff currently based in Dundee will join those at Lindsays’ offices at Seabraes. Others will remain at their current location.

Miller Hendry (Asset Management) Ltd is not subject to the merger and will operate as a separate standalone business.