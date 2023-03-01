Dons eye Goodwin as Levein talks break down

Tannadice changes

Talks: Craig Levein

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has jumped into pole position to become the new Dundee United boss after talks with No. 1 target Craig Levein broke down.

The former Hearts and Scotland chief had appeared set for a return to the dug out to replace Liam Fox in the wake of sporting director Tony Asghar’s surprise exit.

However, discussions seem to have stalled over a number of issues including the length of contract, Levein’s role at Tannadice beyond the end of the season and his personal terms.

That has opened the door for Goodwin to make a rapid return to the game, the Irishman having been sacked by Aberdeen at the end of January. The Dons visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Asghar’s departure came just days after Fox left his role by mutual consent, the 4-0 defeat to Ross County at the weekend leaving United rooted to the foot of the Premiership with 12 games left to play.

United fans in Dingwall protested against Mark Ogren’s ownership, calling for the US businessman to quit along with Fox and Asghar.

The club said the 56-year-old’s exit was to allow the appointment of a new manager “within a revamped structure” of the football department.

A statement from the club said: “Dundee United can announce Tony Asghar has stepped down from his role as sporting director.

“Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department.

“The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, a consortium of unnamed local businessman are reported to be at the early stages of putting together a bid for the club, having “sounded out” Ogren about selling.

The tycoon bought the club in 2018 but has overseen a steady decline in fortunes, both off and on the pitch.