Leith build-to-rent scheme secures funding

The project will provide more than 300 homes

A build-to-rent residential development in Leith has secured £67m in debt finance from NatWest.

The dockside project will provide at least 338 homes, including including a rooftop lounge, co-working areas and a fitness centre; as well as more than an acre of public realm space.

Goodstone Living’s development team at Albert Docks has re-engineered the project that was acquired last year to electrify the scheme with an air source heat pump in each apartment.

This should help reduce operational carbon emissions by up to 55%, compared with the standard set out in building regulations.

… more follows