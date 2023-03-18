Update:

Investor option

John Lewis considers diluting partnership model

| March 18, 2023
Dame-Sharon-White-at-SCDI-conference
Dame Sharon White: looking at options (pic: Terry Murden)

John Lewis is looking to dilute its partnership model by selling a stake to an external investor.

Chairwoman Dame Sharon White is said to be exploring an equity investment in the department store and Waitrose supermarket chain to raise up to £2 billion.

If it pursues the plan it would mean changing its partnership constitution which has underpinned the group since 1950, in which staff are given a share of profits in an annual bonus. However, the bonus has been held for only the second time as a result of a downturn in sales.

John Lewis has been held up as an example of “stakeholder capitalism”, but a combination of online sales and stronger competition from discount supermarkets and Marks & Spencer have put pressure on its bottom line.

The partnership last week announced a £230m loss and said 4,000 jobs will be lost.

Dame Sharon has attempted to revive the group’s fortunes by diversifying its activities into such sectors as housing.

, News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell

Murrell quits as Forbes ‘hurt by turmoil’ in SNP

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned as the party implodes around the controversial leadershipRead More

Fiona McBain

Scottish Mortgage chair targeted in board spat

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has been engulfed in a boardroom bust-up involving a non-executive directorRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.