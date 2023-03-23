Cost of borrowing

The Bank of England’s rate-setters were divided (pic: Terry Murden)

Interest rates have risen for the eleventh time in a row to 4.25% as the Bank of England continues its battle to tame inflation

Borrowing costs were hiked by 25 basis points from 4% as expected as the Bank’s monetary policy committee chose to follow the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in prioritising price controls over easing pressures in the global banking system.

There had been some speculation that the Bank would pause this month, but a leap in inflation to 10.4% in February took the markets by surprise amid expectations of a fall to 9.9%.

The MPC voted 7-2 in favour of a 25bps increase in the base rate, with two members preferring to maintain it at 4%. Policymakers continue to hold diverging views on the best course for rates, although not as wide-ranging as the three-way split seen in December.

Just ahead of the decision at noon the FTSE 100 was 70 points lower at 7,497.06.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Today’s decision to increase the interest rate indicates the Bank are still pursuing strong action following yesterday’s surprise rise in inflation.

“Record high inflation remains the top issue of concern for SMEs, and it has been wiping out their ability to invest and grow for almost two years now.

“However, an interest rate rise alone is a blunt instrument that doesn’t address some of the fundamental causes of inflation such as failure in the energy market and global supply chain shocks.”

The increase was predicted after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to lift interest rates by 25 basis points. The central bank’s unanimous decision takes the federal funds rate range to 4.75% to 5.00%. Both banks are tipped to ease off for the remainder of the year, with market watchers expecting no more than one rise.

In its policy statement, the Fed said “some additional policy firming may be appropriate” which the market interpreted as being more dovish than its previous guidance.

… more follows