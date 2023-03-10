Hunter: Scotland ‘not investable’ and ‘looks stupid’

Attack on policies

Sir Tom Hunter: ‘who writes these policies?’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Sir Tom Hunter says outsiders are now looking at Scotland as “not investable” following a series of policy proposals that make the country “look stupid”.

The investor and young company supporter launched into a scathing attack on the Scottish Government’s proposed alcohol promotion ban, its attitude to oil and gas and its planned deposit return scheme.

He said there was general support for transitioning to green energy, cleaning up litter and improving health, but questioned the design and delivery of policies.

“A ban on promoting alcohol? It’s stupidity, and I’m afraid I don’t have an adjective strong enough to describe the bottle return scheme,” he said.

Sir Tom was commenting to Daily Business after Finance Secretary and SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes criticised her own government for being “mediocre”, prompting claims that the party was imploding.

He said: “I am not endorsing any of the candidates. but I did find it refreshing to watch Kate Forbes putting some tough questions to Humza Yousaf [a rival candidate].”

Kate Forbes: attack on rival

He added: “The Biden administration [in the US] is encouraging investment. It makes no sense for us to cut off the North Sea. Look at the alcohol ad ban and the bottle scheme. Who is writing these policies?”

He criticised the government for setting a launch date for its deposit return scheme and then deciding to apply for exemption from the UK Internal Markets Act to allow it to go ahead.

“People look at Scotland and these policies and say it is not investable. These things make Scotland look stupid,” he said.

All three SNP leadership candidates have declared that the deposit return scheme would be reviewed, while Kate Forbes has said she would not ban alcohol promotion. Ms Regan has been most vocal in protecting the jobs of oil and gas workers.

Earlier, in the Scottish parliament, the Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Ms Forbes had helped write his next manifesto with her withering criticism of Humza Yousaf’s record in three Cabinet posts.

Sir Tom said he was glad that Ms Forbes had put the economy on the campaign agenda, but he was still waiting to hear plans from Mr Yousaf and third candidate Ash Regan.

Mr Yousaf has stated he will pursue a “well being” economy that would build a new economic model which “puts the equality, happiness and health of all Scotland’s citizens at its heart.”

He would bring trade unions and workers into the heart of economic policy, redesign the electricity market, and launch a £20bn investment fund to invest in affordable housing, renewable energy and higher-speed internet in remote and rural areas. He also wants to rejoin the European Union, giving Scottish businesses access to the EU single market.

Humza Yousaf: wants a ‘well being’ economy

However, all this is for when – and if – Scotland achieves independence. He has said nothing about what he would do if elected as First Minister at the end of this month.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Glasgow today with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. He said the Scottish economy had stalled under the SNP but that a UK government led by him would “provide Scottish businesses with the stability and partnership from government to invest and develop”.

He aims to achieve this, he said, by channelling investment into start-up firms, “turbocharging” plans to support spin-out businesses, securing membership of the European science fund Horizon, and setting up a National Wealth Fund that would invest in early-stage renewable technologies.

Pre-scaler programme

Sir Tom comments on the Scottish government’s policies were made as he launched a new programme through the Hunter Foundation to help about 20 young companies to grow.

He said it was “sector agnostic” and half-joked that he would “not turn away” anyone who had a great business in industries such as alcohol or oil and gas.

The Pre-Scaler programme is being run in partnership with the pitching competition Scottish EDGE though it is open to any business. Entrepreneurs go through a combination of online and in-person development events aimed at accelerating their growth and ability to move to scale.

This complements the Foundation’s ScaleupScotland core and 2.0 programmes and aims to provide a pipeline of scaling businesses.

Board and governance training will be delivered by partners such as David Sole’s School for CEOs.

Sir Tom said: “We have seen through our support for Scottish EDGE that those with real ambition frankly need a lot more support than is on offer or available, hence Pre-Scaler.”

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish Edge, added: “We know from experience that our businesses need more than just cash in their journey to scale and this series of workshops aims to help them with their development”.