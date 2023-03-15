Beer drinkers cheered by ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’

Budget: Live

REFRESH FOR UPDATES

12.32pm: Chancellor concludes his statement.

1.22pm: “No one should be pushed out of the workforce for tax reasons”. Abolishes the lifetime allowance, previously £1.07m. Pension allowance raised from £40,000 to £60,000. A comprehensive plan to remove the barriers to work.

1.15pm: Plan to bring more of the seven million adults not working back into the workforce.

1.12pm: Up to £20bn of support allocated for the early development of carbon, capture, usage and storage, starting with projects on the East Coas, Merseyside and North Wales.

He says this will support up to 50,000 jobs, attract private sector investment and help capture 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. No mention of north east Scotland project.

1.06pm: Nuclear energy to be classed as “environmentally sustainable” allowing it to qualify for the same incentives as renewable energy. He announced investment in new modular reactors.

1pm: Confirms the replacement of the super deduction with ‘full expensing’ which means that every pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits, making UK ‘the most generous allowance regime’.

12.56pm: Confirms £8.6 million funding to support the Edinburgh Festival.

12.55pm: £200m additional funding to tackle road ‘pot holes’.

12.54pm: £11bn is added to the defence budget over the next five years and it will be nearly 2.25% of GDP by 2025.

12.53pm: After this year the UK economy will grow in every single year of the forecast period: by 1.8% in 2024; 2.5% in 2025; 2.1% in 2026; and 1.9% in 2027.”

12.46pm: Britain is on track to meet the fiscal rules set by the government in November, according to OBR forecasts.

Under the rules, government debt must be falling as a percentage of economic output in five years’ time and the budget deficit must be below 3 per cent of gross domestic product within the same time-frame.

12.42pm: Pubs get the benefit of a price differential with supermarkets as duty on draught beer sold in pubs will now be 11p cheaper.

The Chancellor maintains 5p cut and freezes fuel duty, saying it will save average driver £100 next year.

12.40pm: Mr Hunt confirms the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for the typical household for the next three months, saving the average family a further £160 on top of support measures already announced.

12.35pm: Inflation to fall to 2.9% by the end of this year.

12.32pm: The UK will not enter a technical recession this year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Mr Hunt says: “We are following the plan and the plan is working”.

12.31am: Jeremy Hunt begins delivering his Budget statement