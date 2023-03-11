Hunt to replace super deduction with new tax break

Budget 2023

Jeremy Hunt: capital allowances work

Jeremy Hunt will replace its ‘super-deduction’ with a three-year investment allowance for capital expenditure

Companies investing in equipment have been able to claim a 130% tax ‘super deduction ‘since 2021.

It has cost the Treasury an estimated £25 billion in tax revenue over those two years.

Mr Hunt is expected to use his Budget statement to announce a “full-expensing regime” costing £22 billion over the same period as the super-deduction.

Replacing the super-deduction with a capital allowances regime may help placate critics of the rise in the corporation tax rate from 19% to 25% from next month. Mr Hunt has refused to cave in to demands to reverse the rise.

“For the manufacturing industry… those capital allowances work, so I would say, we do want to bring down our effective corporation tax, the total amount people pay,” Mr Hunt said in a GB News interview, referring to measures which allow companies to offset capital expenditure against their tax bill.

Sam Richards, founder and campaign director of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said: “Reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning on introducing a full expensing scheme for the next 3-years, to replace the super deduction, are welcome.

This would boost investment in U.K. renewables, such as offshore wind and solar, while improving our competitiveness as the US and EU move to support clean energy and renewable technologies.

“With the vast majority of major clean energy projects being developed outside London and the South East, increasing investment in clean energy infrastructure will deliver a significant economic boost and job creation in Britain’s former industrial heartlands.

“However, the Chancellor should look at making the scheme permanent so that businesses can properly plan for the future, especially as the costs of keeping this system will fall over time.”

Mr Hunt is also expected to remove barriers to people getting into work in order to tackle Britain’s economic inactivity problem.

Support will focus on disabled people and those with long-term health conditions, over 50s, and low-earners and parents on Universal Credit.

Changes are expected to encourage benefit claimants to move into work or increase their hours with more Work Coach support, and childcare costs on Universal Credit to be paid up front.