Sports agent Walker signs with Aberdein Considine

KPMG has announced that Paula Holland will take on the leadership of its Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires following 31 years with the professional services firm.

Ms Holland will become office senior partner from 3 April, leading 125 colleagues in the city. She joined KPMG 21 years ago and moved north from Leeds to join the Aberdeen office in 2015, initially as a director, before becoming a partner last year. She will be primarily focused on delivering audit.

She said: “I am thrilled to be leading the Aberdeen office at an exciting time of change and innovation for the city and I look forward to building on the strong foundations here that Martin and others have built.”

Mr Findlay joined KPMG in April 1992 as a tax manager and has led the Aberdeen office since 2016. He will leave the firm at the end of April.

He said: “I’m proud to have helped set up our new base in Marischal Square in 2020. We’re now seeing the full benefits of it being realised, with colleagues fully embracing hybrid working and using our new space in ways which suit their working patterns.”