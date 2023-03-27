Hogg to hang up his rugby boots after World Cup

France swansong

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Standards: Stuart Hogg

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is to hang up his boots after the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The 100-times capped star will call it a day 12 years after signing his first professional contract with Glasgow Warriors.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer,” said the 30-year-old Exeter star.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

“I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game.

Hogg made his international debut in the 2012 Six Nations, going on to represent the British and Irish Lions in two Test matches against South Africa in 2021.

“Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever,” he added.