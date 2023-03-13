Historic Lomond Hills Hotel appoints liquidators

Inn shuts

Lomond Hills Hotel

Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife, an 18th century former coaching inn, has fallen into liquidation following cash flow problems.

It has ceased trading and all 17 employees have been made redundant by Begbies Traynor which has been appointed liquidator.

The property, which is located at the foot of the Lomond Hills in Freuchie, Cupar, dates back to 1733 and consists of 24 bedrooms, a public bar and a leisure centre.

In 2017 it was sold for about £845,000 by Ronnie and Faye Dick, who retired from the licensed trade in order to focus on other business interests.

Alex and Jan Wallace, ex-pats returning from Abu Dhabi, acquired the business. Their family has been involved in hotels and pubs in the Stirling area for many years.