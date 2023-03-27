Leadership race

Scottish Green MSPs will discuss staying in government

The Scottish National Party’s new leader and the next First Minister faces the prospect of heading a minority government unless there is a pledge to stick with the Green Party’s key principles.

Either Humza Yousaf or Kate Forbes are expected to be crowned the new SNP leader this afternoon and neither is likely to contest the UK government’s block on the Holyrood government’s gender reforms.

The Green Party’s co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have warned that the reforms and commitments on the environment are “non-negotiable” and that it would rather dissolve the partnership with the SNP rather than compromise.

Its Party Council will meet this afternoon following the result of the SNP leadership contest and will advise its group of MSPs on whether it should stay in government and who it should vote for to be First Minister.

There will be a phone call with the successful candidate and the Scottish Greens leadership team between the result being known and the meeting of the Party Council.

The Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, said: “We are a democratic party and it is right that our members shape the decisions that we make. This is a really crucial time for Scotland, and the choices that are made in the days and weeks ahead will have an impact for years to come.

“Progressive politics and climate justice are not optional. They are at the very core of what our Party believes in, and must be at the heart of any vision for Scotland that we will support.”

Ms Forbes was on maternity leave at the time of the vote on the Gender Recognition Bill and has since said that she would not have supported it.

She has also clashed with the Greens over her faith-based opposition to same-sex marriage and the deposit return scheme for glass and plastic bottles, which she has pledged to revise.

This prompted speculation that if she became First Minister she would not work with the Greens in government. On Friday she said she would have a “conversation” with Mr Harvie.

Ash Regan, the other leadership candidate, has has said she could seek to review or even scrap the pact.

Addressing the Scottish Green Party conference in Clydebank on Saturday, Ms Slater, who is also one of two Green ministers in the government, said: “We have unfinished business. I want us to stay in Government and see through the change we have begun. But not at any cost. We will never be a party that is prepared to put our principles to one side.

Leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan

“We will only vote for the SNP’s new Leader to become First Minister if they are committed to the politics of cooperation.

“If they respect and share our values of equality and environmentalism. If they will prioritise climate justice. And if they agree that trans rights are human rights and that our trans siblings cannot be used as political fodder by Westminster.”

The Greens became part of the Scottish Government in 2021 in exchange for support for SNP policies. Mr Harvie also has a ministerial post.

In his speech to conference he said: “If Monday sees a First Minister we can work with, and we deliver on our promises, we can go into the next election for the first time with a track record as a party of government, showing the results you get when you vote Green.

“If we do that, we will give ourselves the chance to continue to shape the politics of this country in the critically important years ahead.”

During a visit to the Zakariyya Masjid mosque in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, on Friday afternoon, Ms Forbes said: “I want to work with Patrick Harvie and the Green Party.

“I have negotiated probably more than any other Cabinet Secretary with the Greens in the past, and I want to work with other parties in Holyrood.

“I would certainly have a conversation with him very early doors.”

On whether compromise over the gender reforms is possible, she said: “I would hope that as a member of Government, we could both take an approach which is to consider the legal advice, and to make decisions off the back of the legal advice.”

In her final video message yesterday she failed to mention the Greens.

Mr Yousaf, the health secretary, claimed that his party could not afford to risk a minority government as abandoning the Bute House agreement would “destabilise” the Scottish government.

“I would say to anybody who ends up being the next leader of the SNP, you have to find a way of co-operating with the Greens,” he said.

“If you don’t, you end up not just in a minority government but, I have to say, in one of the most toxic parliaments I’ve ever been in, in terms of the opposition.”

The economy has taken more of a back seat during the campaign, with Ms Forbes being seen as the candidate most favoured by the business community because of her more moderate and economically pragmatic views on issues such as alcohol promotion. She would be most likely to pursue more business-friendly policies on tax and encouraging investment, and also seek to work more closely with the energy industry.

Mr Yousaf has pledged to hike the 10-year budget for the Scottish National Investment Bank from £2 billion to £10 billion, but this assumes extra borrowing from the UK government. His focus has been on the “well being” economy without defining in detail what this would mean.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has called for an election.

“They don’t have a plan for Scotland – they don’t have a mandate from the public and that is why we need an election now,” he said.