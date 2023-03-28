'Poor discipline'

Ken Gilmartin: ‘we have not delivered’

Ken Gilmartin, who took over as CEO of Wood Group last year, said the company had failed to deliver for shareholders after the company posted an operating loss of $568 million.

He said the board is looking to sell a number of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $385 million, flat on last year at constant currency.

In a statement critical of the Aberdeen company’s performance, he said it had “not delivered for our shareholders in recent years” and blamed “company-specific issues including insufficient discipline in project selection, high levels of restructuring and a series of legacy issues arising from the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017”.

Mr Gilmartin, who succeeded Robin Watson at the helm of the company, added: “We tackled these issues head-on in 2022 and launched a new chapter for the group with the transformative sale of Built Environment Consulting, reset of our balance sheet and launch of our profitable growth strategy.

“As we look ahead, we have instilled a structure and discipline into the business which will mitigate against future issues and allow us to grow from these strong foundations.”

He said the company is currently evaluating its portfolio and has identified underperforming businesses that do not fit with the focused strategy, generate negative margin and represent around 4% of revenue.”We are considering options in respect of these businesses,” he said.

“We have a new leadership team, with seven of nine members of our Executive Leadership Team appointed to their roles in 2022 and 2023. Our wider senior leadership team has also undergone change, and we have added key hires throughout 2022 to strengthen our commercial offering, including recruiting leading subject-matter experts.”

He made no mention of the takeover talks with Apollo which has a new deadline of 19 April to decide whether to bid for the company.

The board reported a significant order book of $6 billion , up 4% at constant currency and an order book for delivery in 2023 of $3.9 billion, up 10% on last year