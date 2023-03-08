Forbes says Yousaf attack shows leader with ‘guts’

Debate backlash

Kate Forbes: the people want someone with mettle (pic: Terry Murden)

Kate Forbes is standing by her scathing televised criticism of rival SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf, saying Scotland needed a leader with “guts”.

The Finance Secretary surprised many of those watching last night’s debate on STV as she lambasted Mr Yousaf’s record in three Cabinet posts and even described her own government’s performance as “mediocre”.

During the debate she said to Mr Yousaf: “You were a transport minister and the trains were never on time, when you were justice secretary the police were stretched to breaking point, and now as health minister we’ve got record-high waiting times. What makes you think you can do a better job as first minister?”

Mr Yousaf replied by saying Ms Forbes would drag the party to the right and could not be trusted to stand up for the Scottish people.

The ferocity of Ms Forbes’ attack suggested an undercurrent of division in the party and prompted a backlash from insiders who fear that more outbursts in three further TV debates will undermine faith in the SNP.

Speaking after a tour of the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh today Ms Forbes stood by her comments.

“This is an election contest to be the next First Minister and I think the public and SNP members want to see somebody who has the guts to recognise what needs to change, and also recognise the fact that we need to have a plan to deliver.

“Last night was all about having the candour and the honesty to say that more of the same isn’t what Scotland needs. We actually do need change.

“But secondly, it was about competence, and if any SNP leader and future First Minister is going to be taking on the Tories in Westminster, for example, then they need to have the mettle and they need to have the courage to do that, and I think that was what was on display last night.”

Ms Forbes repeated her message during the TV debate that “more of the same won’t cut it”, adding: “We do need an honest and grown up debate, and I think the SNP is big enough and brave enough to have that adult debate about what the future holds.

“If we can’t have robust exchanges about the future of our economy, the future of our public services and how we deal with the issues that are of profound significance to Scotland, then that leaves the question of how healthy the democracy is.”

Ms Forbes indicated there was more dissent in the Cabinet by using her visit to the whisky centre on the Royal Mile to confirm her support for the drinks industry and her opposition to her government’s proposed ban on alcohol advertising.

“There has been a strong commitment to reducing alcohol misuse, but we have to look at the impact of this on business.

“We need to sit back and give businesses a bit of breathing space.

“We should not be banning alcohol advertising.”

On business costs, she said: “I support higher taxes to invest in public services but I would like to be in a place with faster growth and therefore a more attractive tax regime.”

