Sector concern

Dan Gilmour: wants more support (pic: Terry Murden)

A meat processing company boss has raised concerns over the Scottish government’s commitment to the food and drinks sector.

Dan Gilmour, co-managing director of Gilmour Butchers, told 350 delegates attending an industry conference in Edinburgh that the government was not backing its targets and public pledges with financial support.

He said a plan to double the sector’s turnover to £30 billion by 2030 could only be achievable if the government matched the support offered in other countries.

He said Ireland, Norway and Wales all invest more heavily in their trade bodies which provide invaluable advice to the sector.

Speaking after the Scotland Food and Drink conference at the Assembly Rooms, Mr Gilmour said: “We have had a tremendous amount of support from Scotland Food and Drink and Quality Meat Scotland on export advice, marketing and so on.

“They have been absolutely fantastic and punch well above their weight, but they need more funding.”

He said the government had also mothballed a food processing, marketing and cooperation (FMPC) grant which had left many companies unable to complete projects.

His company is planning a butchery and retail facility in East Lothian and has raised £2m to buy a site originally earmarked for a greyhound stadium.

The £10 million facility in Wallyford will provide 40 additional jobs at the firm which has grown from a small high street store into an online business-to-business institution, with a burgeoning trade in London.

However, it is behind schedule because of the government’s decision to withdraw the FMPC grant and the project may have to be reduced in scale.

“We are encouraging the government to reinstate the grant to give companies more certainty,” he said.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.