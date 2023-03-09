Flour mill site earmarked for £130m homes scheme

Riverside plan

Former mill site would be developed for residential use

Plans have been unveiled to transform derelict land once home to a former flour mill as part of an £130 million residential development on Glasgow’s riverside.

The proposals from CA Ventures would see the construction of hundreds of apartments – likely built to rent – on the site of the former Snodgrass Flour Mill, east of the Kingston Bridge.

Commercial space is also planned for the ground floors of the current car park site, to serve the growing neighbourhood and surrounding community.

The proposals mark the latest development from the global real estate investment management company which recently completed a 422-bed purpose-built student accommodation development on Cathedral Street.

A spokesperson for CA Ventures said: “These proposals will regenerate what is currently a derelict site in Glasgow’s city eentre, contributing to the ongoing redevelopment of the waterfront as a place to live and work.

“Glasgow was the location of our first development in the UK, and we remain committed to delivering substantial investment in the city.

“This is a great opportunity to transform a forgotten part of the riverside area by making it an attractive place for city centre living, while boosting the local and wider economy.”