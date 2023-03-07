Fleabag’s Waller-Bridge launches Fringe fund

Artists' support

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: ‘The fund is incredibly personal‘

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has helped launch a £100,000 funding initiative to support artists performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The ‘Keep it Fringe’ fund is supported by the Fleabag for Charity campaign. Funds donated to the Fringe Society through individual donors and its partnership with Edinburgh Gin will enable the distribution of 50 bursaries of £2,000 to individual artists or companies bringing work to the Fringe in 2023.

Ms Waller-Bridge, who is honorary president of the Fringe Society, said: ‘For a creative, the festival is one of the most unique places on the planet to launch work, meet other artists and be discovered by audiences, agents, producers and the media.

“For me, today’s announcement is incredibly personal. Edinburgh Fringe gave Fleabag a game-changing platform for everyone involved and we are thrilled that the show can continue to pay-it-forward to the creatives of tomorrow and contribute to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to take their work to this amazing festival’.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘We recognise how difficult the last few years have been for the cultural sector, and today’s announcement is a very direct way for us to give some support for artists performing at this year’s Fringe.

“We are massively grateful to Phoebe, and all our donors, for their generosity and ongoing support of the work of the Fringe Society.

“This fund is a first step in what we hope to be an ongoing opportunity for Fringe artists. We will be actively encouraging new donors and Fringe alumni to work with us through this simple initiative, to get support out quickly and effectively to give someone a stage.”

In June last year the Society launched the Fringe’s Future Development Goals, with new commitments and targets created.

This fund is a pilot as part of the Fringe Society’s wider fundraising campaign for the Fringe, and its ambition is to provide direct financial support for Fringe artists every year.

The society said: “We recognise that these funds won’t make or break a show but should provide a little bit of financial help to those who want to take part in the Fringe.”

Applications open at Noon on 10 March and close at Noon on 24 March. Award recipients will be notified around 31 March. Links to apply will be on www.edfringe.com.

Funding will be prioritised to artists who don’t have an existing high profile and those who face barriers to funding and/or the arts generally.

On Wednesday 8 March at 4pm, the Fringe Society team will be hosting an online webinar where artists will have the opportunity to find out more and ask any questions they may have. They can sign up for this webinar here – https://connect.edfringe.com/events/109253. This webinar will be available to watch on Fringe Connect after the event.