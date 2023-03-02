Explaining LOLER To Support Safe Lifting Operations

Advertorial Content |

What does LOLER mean?

The Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER) is a set of regulations that ensure goods lifts and other lifting solutions used in commercial operations are designed, maintained and operated safely. All goods lifts must adhere to the LOLER standards in order to protect those involved in lifting operations from injury or death. Goods lifts that do not comply with the regulations can be seized and/or fined, so it is important to ensure compliance.

What aspects of goods lifts does LOLER cover?

Goods lifts must adhere to certain standards in order to meet LOLER requirements. These include: installation, regular examination, load capacity limits and user instructions. Each goods lift must be regularly examined by a competent person and any defects identified must be rectified immediately.

What does LOLER aim to do?

The primary objective of LOLER is to ensure goods lifts and other lifting solutions are safe for their intended use. This includes preventing accidents by ensuring goods lifts are correctly designed, constructed, installed, used and maintained in an efficient state. The regulations also ensure goods lifts have been tested and inspected at regular intervals by a competent person who can identify and rectify any defects.

By adhering to LOLER regulations goods lifts can be used safely, reducing the risk of accidents and damage to goods being lifted. Keeping goods lifts operating efficiently and safely is essential for businesses that rely on them as part of their operations, so it is important to ensure compliance with LOLER regulations.

How to ensure your equipment adheres to LOLER regulations

It is important to ensure goods lifts meet the requirements of LOLER regulations. This includes regular inspections and maintenance checks, ensuring goods lifts are adequately labelled with their safe working load and ensuring goods lifts have been tested by a competent person after installation or any major repairs. Businesses should also have procedures in place in case goods lifts fail to meet LOLER requirements.

Adhering to LOLER regulations is essential for goods lifts and other lifting solutions to function safely and efficiently. It is therefore important to ensure goods lifts are regularly inspected, maintained and tested in order to meet LOLER standards. This ensures goods lifts can be used safely, reducing the risk of accidents and damage to the items being lifted.

By following the guidelines set out by LOLER businesses can ensure goods lifts are properly operating and are safe for use in lifting operations. Adhering to the regulations also reduces the risk of goods lift failures, which can cause costly delays and damage goods being lifted. It is therefore essential to take the necessary steps to ensure goods