Digital transformation

Alasdair Hendry: delivering superior solutions

Digital transformation specialist, Exception, has been accredited with Advanced Partner Status by Amazon Web Services (AWS), further strengthening its technical expertise and ability to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

The Edinburgh-based tech company’s advanced accreditation reinforces its existing AWS Lambda and Public Sector specialisms, defining the company as among the top 20 in the UK of elite AWS partners with this combined status.

Delivering superior AWS-certified solutions

Alasdair Hendry, Exception’s managing director, says: “The certification demonstrates our ability to deliver superior AWS solutions to our clients, while maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction. This accreditation gives us access to a wider range of resources and support from AWS, assuring our customers of certainty of delivery”.

Working with organisations across Financial Services, Government and Criminal Justice, Exception specialises in digital strategy, architecture and design services, digital (re)engineering, digital adoption and change management.

Boosting business value with AWS Lambda serverless

Adding greater value to these services is Exception’s use of AWS Lambda serverless technology. Among its many business benefits, Alasdair believes this technology brings a whole new capability for organisations to integrate, connect and grow at pace.

Serverless, he highlights, gives them speed to application development, so that products can be released to market or as a service rapidly and iteratively.

Further advantages are reduced development and operational costs, while pay-for-value billing allows resource to be deployed as and when and where it’s required.

Serverless is sustainable by design, enabling technologies to automatically scale from zero to peak demands so organisations can adapt to meet customer and users’ needs faster than ever.

Wider AWS accreditation will enable its customers and business to be more sustainable than using on-premises infrastructure, with AWS technologies having a strong focus on energy efficiency.

This suits Exception’s own company commitment towards achieving Net Zero and by being active in the community and investing in carbon reduction initiatives.

Rapid research and development in just eight weeks

Using serverless technology, the Edinburgh-headquartered company created a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) for Invent Design Build in just eight weeks, testing with their current customers. The technology enabled fast and agile design and build of the MVP in a tight time frame, with the AWS Lambda solution playing a key role in the rapid development.

Alasdair summed up: “AWS Lamba and now our AWS Advanced Partner status adds even greater technical expertise and credibility to our customers. It will help them select the right technologies for their needs and improve our capabilities in how they adopt new innovation to drive their business forwards.”

The accreditation adds to Exception’s string of accolades – the firm is recognised internationally as a Top 50 Services Firm, and the only one based in Scotland, as judged by The Consulting Report (TCR).

