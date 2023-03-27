Acquisition

Calum Melville: ambitious

Edison Group, an Ayrshire-headquartered construction, property and investment business, has acquired Crown Architectural Systems based in north-east England.

Crown operates from a 6500 sq. ft facility in Washington, Tyne and Wear, and as a result of the deal will recruit 14 staff in addition to its current payroll of 29.

Edison, which recently opened offices in High Street, Irvine, plans to increase Crown’s £6 million of contracted revenue to £10m next year.

Chief executive Calum Melville, said: “This acquisition represents our most important move to date into the construction industry market in the north of England and we plan to develop Crown ASL, as a UK-wide operator as we win yet more business in the wider UK construction sector.

“I lead an ambitious business and this acquisition is just the latest manifestation of our determination to continue to grow rapidly. Edison Group in currently in legal stages with two further acquisitions which we anticipate will complete in April and May.

“These will bring bringing consolidated sales on a rolling 12 months to £26 million.

“We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities.”