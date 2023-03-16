Markets: Live

A loan deal for Credit Suisse helped inject confidence back into the market, with the FTSE 100 up by 100 points in early trading.

About £75bn in combined market value was wiped from blue chips yesterday after the index fell 293 points – its deepest fall on a points basis since the early days of the COVID crisis.

US stocks plunged last night as concerns about the health of the global banking industry continued to weigh on the market with a warning that Silicon Valley Bank’s failure could spread further than previously anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as much as 726 points, or 2.3%, before recovering to a 280-point dip on the day; the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq similarly slid as much as 2% apiece before rebounding to 0.7% decline and a 0.1% gain, respectively.

The European Central Bank’s governing council will meet today to decide whether to proceed with a half-percentage interest rate rise amid the turmoil in the stock markets.

The banking sector in Europe and the United States has been rocked by a huge sell-off following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US. Credit Suisse was forced to seek a loan from its central bank.

Today’s widely expected half point increase in interest rates would bring the euro area base rate to 3%.

However, there has been speculation that the ECB may not follow through by as much as half a point or even at all.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will almost certainly try to reassure investors about the health of the bloc’s banks, arguing that they are better capitalised, more profitable and more liquid than during previous periods of turmoil.

But the ECB is likely to stop short of offering specific measures to help banks, especially since it has just removed a subsidy from a key liquidity facility in an attempt to wean lenders off central bank cash.

Lagarde could nevertheless signal that the ECB is ready to step in should contagion start impairing the health of euro zone lenders, and thus preventing the ECB’s monetary policy from being deployed effectively.

Zurich-based bank Credit Suisse’s 30% shares slide prompted it to seek support from the Swiss national bank. Full story here.

Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, told the Reuters agency that investors might be worried about Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse for different reasons, but both suffered from the side effect of high-interest rates.

7am: National World

National World, publisher of newspaper titles including The Scotsman, said it is making progress towards a “digital only model” and is pursuing acquisition opportunities.

Despite total revenue being down 9% year on year, due to economic conditions, the company said it had met its EBITDA target for January and February. Trading is expected to remain challenging for the first half.

7am: Savills

Estate agency Savills said it expected a tough first half as it reported a fall in annual profits.

The company said pre-tax profit for the year to 31 December fell 16% to £154m, slightly better than expected. Revenue rose 7% to £2.3bn.

“In the year ahead, challenging macro conditions are expected to continue with inflation and interest rates remaining in focus for some time,” Savills said.

“As a result, the speed at which individual investment markets adjust to the cost of debt is uncertain, although certain markets, such as the UK, are recalibrating faster than in the past, and will be helped by the lack of development supply and an overall trend to sustainability.”

7am: Deliveroo

Meal delivery company Deliveroo said it would make up to £50 million in core earnings this year after achieving a better-than-expected positive margin in the second half of 2022 as its focus on profitability started to pay off.

The company reported an adjusted core loss of £70.5 million (€80.2 million) for 2022, in line with analyst expectations.