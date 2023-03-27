Airport offering

Twilight bag drop should ease hold ups at the airport

Passengers flying with easyJet from Edinburgh Airport will be able to drop their bags the night before their flight as the airline introduces a free “Twilight Bag Drop service”.

The service aims to help passengers on early morning flights and ease delays at the airport.

Passengers can check in bags the night before and then can head straight to security on the day of travel.

Twilight Bag Drop will be available to all easyJet customers on flights departing before 1200, and bags can be dropped between 1600-2100 the day before they fly.

Adam Wilson, chief operating fficer at Edinburgh Airport said: “Providing options for passengers is a key strand to our overall offering to make the journey through the airport as smooth and efficient as possible.

“We know a lot of customers will welcome the ability to check-in bags the night before their flight, meaning they can arrive at the airport in the morning, head straight to security and start their trip that little bit quicker.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, commented: “We are always looking for ways to make travel even easier for our customers, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free Twilight Bag Drop service at Edinburgh from today.

“We know the service is already very popular with our customers flying from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester and by introducing this in time for Easter, thousands of families set to fly with us on their holidays from Scotland can now benefit by dropping their bags with us at airport the night before, for a quicker and easier journey.”