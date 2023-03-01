Easdales get backing for £250m IBM site scheme

Redevelopment

James and Sandy Easdale at the former IBM site

Billionaire business brothers Sandy and James Easdale have persuaded a planning authority to reinstate their original plan for developing the former IBM site in Greenock.

The pair’s intention to build 450 homes on the disused land was cut by the local council to 270, but the Easdales said this would not make the scheme viable.

However, councillors have now approved the initial number so that work on the £250 million project can go ahead.

Sandy Easdale said: “The redevelopment of the former IBM Greenock site will be transformational for Inverclyde and we’re pleased that the council has chosen to increase the number of dwellings allowed.

“The reduction rendered the £250million plan financially unviable and we would have lost the opportunity to attract new families to the area as well as the economic and jobs boost that will come from the development.

“When IBM closed, it created not only an unemployment shock for the region but also a visible property scar with little hope of regeneration.

“Thankfully, the potential now exists to heal that wound by unlocking substantial investment and in turn, creating new long-term prosperity for the area.”

James Easdale added: “Whilst we have lost a year since the original planning decision was made, the council has engaged and listened to the evidence provided and to their credit, has now come to the correct decision.

“The independent report makes clear that it will take determination from us to make the project work, even at the 450 unit level, but we are resolute in our purpose to see the site revitalised for future generations.

“Inverclyde is a great place to live and work and by creating quality homes, we can attract more people to the region. We look forward to getting started in the months ahead.”