du Plessis boosts Highlands and Islands at IBioIC

Bioeconomy

The Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) has appointed Annelie du Plessis as senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands’ bioeconomy.

Ms du Plessis (pictured) joins IBioIC from Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary specialising in surgical technologies, where she was responsible for managing sales and business development. With a background in biochemistry and microbiology, she also brings experience from previous roles with Medtronic UK and Nikon, where she focused on biological imaging systems for biotech companies, universities and the NHS.

At IBiolC, Ms du Plessis will work closely with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support businesses with research and development and raise awareness of the funding opportunities available to them. She will help businesses in the area to develop and adopt biotechnology processes and products across the food and drink, textiles and marine sectors.

Ms du Plessis said: “The innovation centre’s network presents lots of opportunities to build a greener Scotland and connecting relevant research teams with industry partners can help take that one step further. The timing is also ideal as we look ahead to our annual conference in March, which will be a valuable opportunity to connect with our members in-person and collaborate towards net zero targets.”

Mark Bustard, CEO of IBioIC, said: “Annelie is an excellent addition to the business engagement team. Having managed a number of projects within the medtech industry, her experience lends itself well to some of the key sectors in the Highlands and Islands, including life sciences and marine biotech.”