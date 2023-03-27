Convention Edinburgh appoints advisory group

Visitor campaign

Left to right: Amanda Ferguson, Colin Horsburgh, Marshall Dallas, Elaine Elder, Rob Lang, Amanda Wrathall, and Stuart Evans

Convention Edinburgh, relaunched last June under the management of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), has appointed an advisory group to attract more business events to the city.

Led by the EICC’s sales & marketing director Amanda Wrathall, Convention Edinburgh’s remit includes supporting venues across the city with their bids to attract conferences and events to Edinburgh, and assisting event bookers during the destination and venue selection process for their conferences.

The advisory group appointments are: Sue Stuart (Surgeons Quarter), Amanda Ferguson (University of Edinburgh Hospitality & Events Collection ), Shona Clelland (Cultural Venues, City of Edinburgh Council), Elaine Elder (National Museums of Scotland Enterprises), Neil Ellis (Edinburgh Hotels Association), Rob Lang (Edinburgh Airport), Colin Horsburgh (En Pointe Solutions), and Stuart Evans (Fusion Meetings and Events).

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “The enactment of the advisory group is all about collaboration, pulling together resources, skills, and experience from multiple city and national partners with the overall aim of attracting more events to Edinburgh.

“We want to grow the city’s profile as a world-class destination for business events, and we’ve now got an incredible collective of advisors to help make this happen.”