Commercial EICR uk: important things everyone should know.

Electrical safety laws require businesses in the UK to comply with electrical safety standards. These standards are put in place to protect customers, employees, and partners. If you own a business in the UK, you must take the necessary steps to ensure that the premises are electrically safe.

One way of ensuring the property is electrically safe is by getting an EICR for the property.

What is commercial EICR UK?

An Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) is a detailed assessment of the electrical installations in a commercial property. This report evaluates the safety, performance, and compliance of electrical systems and identifies any area that requires improvement. An electrical report is proof that your property is electrically safe or needs improvement to make it electrically safe.

An EICR tells you all you need to know about the condition of your electrical installations. Before you can get a commercial EICR, a qualified electrician will have to carry out inspections to confirm if your electrical installations and appliances meet the required standards.

After the electrician is done with the inspections, he will then issue a commercial EICR for your property.

Regular electrical inspections are necessary for ensuring the safety of occupants, as well as ensuring compliance with UK regulations. An electrical fault can result in serious accidents, fire hazards, and other dangers.

Why do you need a commercial EICR for your property?

If there’s an electrical accident on your property, an electrical report is the only way you can prove you took precautionary measures to avoid such accidents. If you don’t have a commercial EICR, you will be held liable for injuries suffered during the accident. It’s even worse if the electrical accident leads to the death of a person.

Also, most insurance companies require you to have a commercial EICR certificate for your property. The commercial EICR is the only way you can prove to your insurance company that you took precautionary steps to prevent an unfortunate incident like an electrical fire.

Benefits of having a commercial EICR certificate.

Safety/compliance with electrical standards

Since an electrician will have to carry out safety checks on your property before issuing you an electrical report, you can be certain that your property is electrically safe and your electrical installations meet the minimum standards set by law.

Detection of electrical problems before they become hazardous:

Electrical problems can develop at any time, and a commercial EICR helps identify these problems before they become hazardous. This allows you to address electrical issues before they result in serious accidents.

A commercial EICR helps you save cost:

During the inspections that precede issuing of commercial EICR, potential electrical faults can be detected. When these faults are detected, they can be fixed before they deteriorate into major faults. Serious electrical faults can be costly to repair and sometimes you might just have to replace the appliance. Identifying electrical faults on time can save you a ton of money in the long run.

Better Maintenance, planning, and budgeting:

An EICR provides you with a clear understanding of the condition of your electrical installations. This information is valuable for planning, maintenance, and budgeting for future repairs and upgrades. With the information you have from the EICR, you can accurately estimate when an electrical appliance needs servicing or when it will be due for replacement and you can budget towards it.

Also, when you have a comprehensive understanding of the electrical systems in your property, you can make more informed decisions about how to best maintain and improve them.

What will the electrician check before issuing a commercial EICR.

During an EICR safety check, the electrician will thoroughly inspect and assess the electrical installations and their components to identify any potential hazards, faults, or areas for improvement. Here are some of the key areas that an electrician will check during an EICR safety check:

Wiring

Before issuing a commercial EICR, the electrician will first inspect the wiring on the property, including the main electrical cable, the earthing/bonding arrangements, the circuits, and the sub-circuits, to ensure that they are in good condition, properly connected, and protected.

Electrical switches and sockets:

He will also check the condition of all electrical switches and sockets in the property, ensuring that they are properly wired, secure, and free from damage. He will inspect circuit protection devices, such as fuses and circuit breakers, to ensure they are working effectively and are of the correct type and rating.

Lighting:

The electrician will also inspect the lighting on the property, checking that the light fittings are secure and that the lamps are appropriate for the type of fitting. He will also check that the emergency lighting is in good working condition and that the fire alarm system is connected to the main supply.

Electrical appliances:

The electrician will inspect all electrical appliances in the property, including cookers, fridges, washing machines, and televisions, to make sure that they are properly connected and in good working condition. They will also check that the appliances are safe to use, free from damage, and that their cables and plugs are working properly.