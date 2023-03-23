Advertorial Content |

It’s becoming more difficult to make ends meet and stretch your monthly income further, which can become impossible if you’re faced with an additional unprecedented expense. This is where short-term loans can be useful. A payday loan direct lender as well as various alternative online lenders provide a range of short-term loans that can help you manage an emergency expense without having to worry. But how do you choose a short-term loan to suit you? We’ll look at this in more detail below.

What do we mean by ‘short-term loans’?

By definition, short-term loans are a type of borrowing that has a repayment term of less than a year. These loans tend to be used as a way of accessing money quickly, and are most commonly used as a way of increasing cash flow, or dealing with an emergency expense that your income cannot cover. These loans can be either secured or unsecured, and come with a variety of terms and conditions depending on the lender you choose. There are a few benefits that come with choosing the correct short-term loan lender, with one of the main advantages being that you don’t need a good credit score to be approved, making them accessible to a range of borrowers.

Types of short-term loans

There are a few different types of short-term loans to choose from depending on your preference, such as:

These loans are some of the most well-known and are used to help borrowers deal with unexpected expenses their monthly income cannot stretch to cover. They typically have a term of around a month and should be paid by the borrower’s next payday. These loans are smaller amounts and do not require a high credit score. Cash advances: This type of loan is often offered by a bank or online lender that allows borrowers access to a sum of money as soon as they need it. These loans come with fast approval rates and is paid back over a short period of time, making them a popular option when it comes to dealing with emergencies.

This type of loan is often offered by a bank or online lender that allows borrowers access to a sum of money as soon as they need it. These loans come with fast approval rates and is paid back over a short period of time, making them a popular option when it comes to dealing with emergencies. Lines of credit: This type of loan allows you to borrow as much money as you need up to a certain limit. You can choose how much you borrow from this line of credit and interest will only be charged on the amount used.

Factors to consider

When it comes to choosing a short-term loan to suit you, there are a few factors to keep in mind to help you make the right decision, such as:

Determine your needs

To find the best short-term loan to suit your needs, you will first and foremost need to determine your needs. Think about how much you need to borrow, what you can afford, and how quickly you need access to the funds. For example, if you need money urgently to pay for an emergency, like a broken boiler or home repair, a payday loan lender that offers same-day loans could be the best option. If you need to increase your cash flow, a line of credit can give you access to credit should you need to use it.

Check your credit score

When choosing a loan to suit you, you’ll need to check your credit score. This is for two reasons. Some lenders require a minimum credit score when it comes to applying for a loan. Your credit score also determines how much interest you will pay on the loan you choose. If your credit score is not up to scratch, you may still be offered a loan from an online lender, but you should make sure that you can afford the interest that’s offered to you before entering into an agreement.

Compare lenders

Taking the time to compare lenders is essential, and with the help of online tools, you can find a lender and a loan that suits your requirements. Compare interest rates offered by lenders that can help you with the short-term loan you’re looking for. Look at reviews that to give you a better idea of the service they’ve offered to other borrowers in the past. Choosing a lender that offers high-quality customer service means you can take advantage of being approved for the loan you need with reasonable interest rates from a reputable lender.

Check for hidden fees

It’s essential that you read the small print when choosing the type of short-term loan and lender to suit you. It’s unlikely that all the information that you need will be stated on the initial advert for the loan, so make sure you read the small print to get a better idea of the rates lenders to have to offer, as well as late fees and prepayment penalties. This will ensure you can afford the loan and make the necessary repayments each month.