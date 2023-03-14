Update:

Legal moves

Burness Paull | Gunnercooke | Garden Stirling Burnet

| March 14, 2023

Burness Paull has appointed real estate lawyer David Stewart, pictured, as a partner, as the firm continues to build its numbers and meet demand from key segments of the UK property market.

Mr Stewart, who is ranked by the Chambers legal directory, joins from Morton Fraser. He brings more than 20 years of experience, with a background in investment and development deals.

Scott Peterkin, head of real estate at Burness Paull, said: “David is a great hire for the firm, with considerable experience in key growth areas of the market where we are seeing opportunities and clients are increasingly seeking our advice.”

Gunnercooke

Gunnercooke has hired two partners in Scotland, taking its total to six.

Katy Wedderburn joins from MacRoberts, where she was a partner for nearly 17 years and head of employment law for over 10 years. She is also a specialist in discrimination law.  

Alex Innes joins as a banking & finance partner, with more than 30 years of experience advising clients in England, Wales and Scotland.

He is a dual qualified lawyer and has held partner positions since 1992, as well as having experience working in a major UK bank and a wealth management business.  

Garden Stirling Burnet

Solicitors and estate agency Garden Stirling Burnet has made a number of hire to its new family law division, which will be led by Claire Christie, previously at SKO Solicitors.

Managing Partner Tony O’Malley, said: “We’ve long considered family law a real growth opportunity in East Lothian and are excited to have recruited Claire to lead the team as legal director.

Joining in a consultancy role is Kathryn Wilson, Angela Craig and Amanda Richardson.

