Borders firm Emtelle in $50m Abu Dhabi project

Fibre deal

Tony Rodgers at the signing ceremony

Borders company Emtelle, a manufacturer of fibre optic network solutions, is investing $50 million to develop a facility in Abu Dhabi.

The deal is with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and is described by Emtelle as “a huge statement of intent”.

Hawick-based Emtelle said: in a statement “It will provide Emtelle with the opportunity to expand its manufacturing capacity, turbocharging fibre deployment in the region.

“It will also help Emtelle boost its presence in key markets including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, and Oman, as well as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.”

The agreement follows the acquisition and rebrand of AfriPipes Middle East in 2021. Emtelle is also undertaking a major expansion into North America with the opening of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said that opening the KEZAD manufacturing facility aligns with the company’s strategic direction, noting that, “it significantly shortens the supply chains and guarantees both existing and new customers the security of supply.

“In addition, the expansion allows countries across the Middle East and Asia to significantly enhance their networks at rapid speed.”