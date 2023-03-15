Beer drinkers cheered by ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’

Budget 2023: Alcohol, tobacco

Beer boost

Beer drinkers will be raising a glass to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt after he introduced a ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’ to keep down the price of pints.

The initiative will kick in from 1 August and will mean the duty on tap beer in pubs will be up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.

Addressing the House of Commons as he delivered his Spring Budget, Hunt said: “Today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of draught relief.

“So that from 1 August the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential a Conservative government will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.

“British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.”

Wine drinkers didn’t fare so well, with the price of a bottle set to rise by nearly 50p courtesy of a ‘double dunt’ tax hike.

Duty on alcohol will rise with inflation, at the same time as Westminster reforms the levies based on a drink’s alcoholic strength.

Industry figures have warned that the twin changes – after levies were frozen last year to help firms – could mean a 20 per cent increase in tax on drinks including red and white wine, adding 44p to an average bottle.

Smokers have also been hit hard with tobacco tax rising in line with inflation.

That will take the average price of a packet of 20 cigarettes to more than £13.