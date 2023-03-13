BBC bosses in line of fire as Lineker return likely

Free speech row

Talking a good game: Gary Lineker

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing pressure to step down after government ministers failed back him in the free speech row with football presenter Gary Lineker.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stopped short of supporting Mr Sharp as the corporation’s attempts to protect its impartiality descended into chaos over the weekend.

The corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, jetted back from the US for talks before an internal meeting today that could see heads roll if a breakthrough is not reached on Lineker’s suspension from Match of the Day.

Labour MP Chris Bryant called on the BBC to suspend Mr Sharp and Mr Davie for “making the wrong decisions” in the row over Gary Lineker.

The BBC’s decision to take him off air followed his comments on Twitter over the government’s immigration policy and comparing the language used to 1930s Nazi Germany. Several of Lineker’s colleagues boycotted the broadcaster in a show of solidarity.

The corporation said it considered his “recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines”, adding it had been “decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

Saturday night’s Match of the Day lasted for just 20 minutes, with no analysis, punditry or commentary. The commentators returned briefly for Sunday night’s Match of the Day 2. Football Focus and the results round-up were replaced by past episodes of Bargain Hunt. BBC Radio Five Live sports coverage was also disrupted.

The BBC said that talks between Lineker and the broadcaster are “moving in the right direction” and added that there were “hopes of a resolution soon, but not all issues are fully resolved at this stage”.

Match Of The Day was watched by nearly half a million more people on Saturday. Viewing figures were up to 2.58million from the previous week’s figure of 2.09million, according to BARB.

It is the BBC programme’s largest audience since 5 November 2022, when 2.63million people watched the highlights programme.

A former BBC director general accused the corporation of losing credibility over its stand-off with Lineker.

Greg Dyke said the precedent in the BBC is that news and current affairs employees are expected to be impartial, and not the rest.

Gary Lineker is a “much-loved football reporter and presenter, but if you start applying those rules to everybody who works for the BBC, where does it end?” he asked.

“There is a long established precedent in the BBC that if you are an entertainment presenter or a sports presenter then you are not bound by those same rules,” he said.

“The real problem today is that the BBC has undermined its own credibility by doing this.”

Asked what Mr Davie should do, Mr Dyke said: “I don’ t know how he gets out of this.

“It’s quite clear Gary Lineker is not going to give him the assurances that he says he wants, therefore I suspect this is the end of Gary Lineker as a BBC presenter as we’ve known him, and I suspect it will have a long-term effect on Match of the Day.”

The Premier League told the 12 clubs playing on Saturday that their players and managers would not receive requests from the BBC for Match of the Day interviews. A number of players indicated they would not do post-match interviews with the BBC show.