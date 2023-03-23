Half of British workers now reject office working

Union research

Dame Alison Rose admitted the bank raised more money from savers (pic: Terry Murden)

Britain’s four biggest banks made £7 billion from the surge in interest rates, according to new research published as the Bank of England plans another hike.

Trade union Unite has used data comparing 2019 to 2022 to show how the banks have made huge profits from net interest income – the difference between the rate charged to borrowers and the rates paid on savers’ deposits.

Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest / RBS, has admitted that the bank made 14 times more from its savers last year than in 2021, booking notional net income from them of more than £1 billion.

While competitor banks refused to provide MPs with details on revenues or profits from their saving customers, Dame Alison revealed a sharp increase in this net revenue figure from £80 million to £1.09 billion.

MPs on the Treasury select committee are investigating whether banks have been dragging their feet on passing on base rate rises to their saving customers and improperly exploiting customer inertia.

The Bank of England has raised the base rate in 10 consecutive months rom 0.1% to 4% and is expected to raise it today to 4.25%.

But most rates on old instant access savings accounts languish at between 0.55% and 1.2%.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s research shows how the banks have already made billions in extra profit from interest rate rises. If the MPC raises rates again they stand to gain even more. Banks treat these rises as a licence to pick the pockets of householders across Britain.

“Unbridled profiteering is taking billions of pounds away from workers and communities and putting it into the hands of corporate Britain.

“Last year, the profits of the big four banks soared to an eye watering £33 billion. Politicians need to wake up. It’s only by taking on runaway profiteering that we can end the cost of living crisis.”