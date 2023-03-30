Azets adds Macpherson-Fletcher to tax team

Accountancy

New role: Lisa Macpherson-Fletcher

Accountancy firm Azets has appointed Lisa Macpherson-Fletcher as a tax partner specialising in land tax planning for businesses, farms, estates and families.

Ms Macpherson-Fletcher, who will be based in the firm’s fast-growing Perth office, has more than 20 years’ experience advising a wide range of clients.

She is regarded as an expert on tax compliance and succession planning for landed farms and estates and related tax structures, such as trusts.

She is a chartered tax adfviser, is a long-standing committee member of the Scottish branch of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners and has extensive experience advising on residency and domicile issues and associated non-UK structures.

Most recently, she has been working closely with professional bodies to present valuable background information to HMRC on land-based businesses that are diversifying under the Woodland Carbon Code and Peatland Carbon code.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Macpherson-Fletcher said: “It is a great privilege to be joining an ambitious accountancy firm such as Azets.

“The Perth office has an excellent client base that represents the diverse economy and profile of Perthshire, Tayside and surrounding areas. I am looking forward to advising clients with their land-based tax, succession and inheritance planning issues, and to playing a key role in the development and expansion of the office.

The Perth office of Azets also announced plans to recruit up to 10 staff by 2025. The roles range from school and graduate leaver positions through to senior and management positions.

Welcoming Ms Macpherson-Fletcher to the team, Ian Craig, partner at Azets, said: “The Perth office has a long tradition of serving clients, rural businesses and families right across Scotland and we are looking forward to a range of new positions being created as the office expands.”