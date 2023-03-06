AssetCo adds India fund | Craneware ‘confident’

Markets: Live

9am: London dips

The FTSE 100 was trading 12 points lower at 7,935.35.

8.30am: Gilson Gray deal

Law firm Gilson Gray has acquired The Law Practice which will expand its offering in Aberdeen.

7am: AssetCo acquires India fund

Martin Gilbert’s AssetCo has acquired Ocean Dial Asset Management from Avendus Capital Asset Management (UK) Limited in a £4.2 million cash and shares deal.

Ocean Dial was established in 2005 and is wholly owned by Avendus Capital Asset Management (UK) Limited. Ocean Dial’s current business is the management of the assets of the India Capital Growth Fund which has a net asset value in excess of £127m and an annualised run rate revenue of £1.4m.

The fund has been advised for several years by Guarav Narain and his team, based in India.

Mr Gilbert, chairman, said: “We are excited about the long-term potential that India offers and see opportunities to add value by bringing Ocean Dial together with the other active equity asset management businesses we are combining under the River and Mercantile brand.”

7am: Craneware

Craneware, the Edinburgh-based software company focused on the US health sector, said it remains confident of delivering accelerated growth.

As previously announced, professional services revenue has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and has impacted the full year revenue expectations. However, the board sees a growing market opportunity, with the need for Craneware products greater than ever.

The board is confident in delivering results for the year in line with current market consensus.

Keith Neilson, CEO, said: “We remain acutely conscious of the ongoing challenges faced by our customers and partners, in particular the impact of inflationary pressures and staffing shortages.

“The pressures they are experiencing strengthens our commitment to providing the tools to more accurately manage their operations and finances, as we seek to transform the business of US healthcare together.

“We are financially strong, with healthy cash reserves and a solid foundation of Annual Recurring Revenue.

“This, combined with our market leading solutions, breadth of customer base, the scale of data flowing through our platform and the industry drive to achieve better value in healthcare, means we remain confident in our ability to deliver acceleration in our growth rates as the current pressures within the US healthcare market abate.”

posted an 8% uplift in EBITDA to $25.5m for the half year to the end of December on a 6% rise in turnover to $84.7m.

It said customer retention rates remain high, at above 90%.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 12.5p (15.13 cents) per ordinary share (FY22 Interim dividend 12.5p).

7am: Macfarlane deal

Macfarlane Group has acquired A.E. Sutton, trading as Suttons Performance Packaging, a specialist protective packaging manufacturing business based in Cambridgeshire in a £9 million deal.

Global markets

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell’s testimony to US lawmakers tomorrow and Wednesday is likely to offer clues on how he sees the US economy in light of recent strong data.

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is on March 21 and 22.

China’s economy is expected to grow “around 5%”, outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said as he opened this year’s National People’s Congress in Beijing.

The country plans to increase its military spending by 7.2% this year in response to geopolitical uncertainties, according to a draft budget.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3%.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed up 1.1%.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2025 early today, firming from $1.1979 at the London equities close on Friday.