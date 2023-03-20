Markets: Live

Attempts by central bankers to reassure markets about the stability of the global banking sector were not enough to prevent a slide at the open of the London market and in Asia overnight.

The FTSE 100 was trading more than 75 points lower at 7,258.97 at 8.10am.

Investors seem torn between relief that Credit Suisse was not allowed to collapse and worries that it had to be saved in such a way in the first place.

Swiss authorities were widely supported for arranging a swift takeover of troubled Credit Suisse ahead of stock exchanges opening today.

However, markets in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney fell, although Shanghai stocks edged up. Oil prices retreated.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.5% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%..

Central banks announced coordinated efforts to stabilise lenders including a facility to borrow US dollars if necessary.

The US Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday to decide on more possible interest rate hikes.

7am: FirstGroup rail extension

FirstGroup has agreed with the Department for Transport to extend the current arrangements for the West Coast Partnership (WCP) rail contract.

The current arrangements for WCP were due to expire on 31 March and are now extended to 15 October under broadly the same terms and conditions.

The WCP rail contract comprises the operation of Avanti West Coast and acting as shadow operator to the HS2 programme. Discussions are ongoing with DfT regarding the longer-term National Rail Contract for WCP.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive, said: “Performance at Avanti is steadily improving and since the introduction of the new timetable in mid-December, the number of services has increased by more than 40% compared to last summer, with more seats and better frequencies.

“Today’s agreement allows our team to continue their focus on delivering their robust plans to continue enhancing services for our customers, including further progress on our train upgrade and refurbishment programme.”

7am: Mears results delayed

Mears Group will delay its annual results announcement because of an “unanticipated” absence of the senior responsible for signing off the accounts.

Ernst & Young said that prior to this absence all audit procedures were progressing satisfactorily to achieve the planned release date of 30 March and has apologised unreservedly for this delay.

EY and Mears are engaged engaging a replacement senior statutory auditor and a new proposed audit close timetable “as soon as practicable”.

It said: “Once this process is complete, we will communicate the revised preliminary release date.”

The board of Mears emphasised that this delay is not because of any concerns relating to the 2022 financial statements.