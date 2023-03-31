Update:

Enterprise support

AMTE Power receives working capital loan from HIE

| March 31, 2023
AMTE Power Thurso factory

AMTE Power’s Thurso plant

AMTE Power, the battery manufacturer, has received a £580,000 loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise for general working capital purposes to support the group’s operations in Thurso.

The company, which intends to build a megafactory in Dundee, remains in discussions with HIE regarding the possibility of a further loan to be used for similar purposes.

Alan Hollis, CEO of AMTE Power, said the loan “demonstrates our future contribution to the local community.”

Eann Sinclair, Caithness & Sutherland area manager at HIE, commented: “AMTE is a key employer in Caithness, and we are delighted to support the company as it transitions from its research and development work into manufacturing.”

