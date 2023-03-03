AMTE Power reaches key battery milestone

Customer test

AMTE Power has delivered cells for testing

AMTE Power, the Scottish developer of battery cells for markets such as electric cars, has delivered its first ultra prime cells to its customer for testing.

The cells are designed for use in some of the most difficult environments on earth, with very high energy density and high-temperature performance.

They also have a low self-discharge, making them well suited for applications where temperature high pressure and accessibility are key considerations.

The cells were manufactured at AMTE Power’s purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso which will continue to scale-up production of the Ultra Prime cells as well as continuing to be a centre for cell research and development.

Alan Hollis, CEO, said: “AMTE Power is one of the only manufacturers of battery cells in the UK today and, although this delivery will have minimal impact on this year’s financial performance, it is a crucial first step to have delivered Ultra Prime cells into the hands of our customer.

“We will continue to scale up production of the Ultra Prime cells at Thurso as we meet the customer demand for this product.”

He again promised to provide further updates on the firm’s progress at the interim results on 8 March which is expected to include a progress report on its plans for the Dundee megafactory.