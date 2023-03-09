Alba pulls advertising from The National in ban row

Independence bust-up

The National is accused of censorship by Alex Salmond’s Alba party

Alex Salmond’s Alba party has withdrawn its advertising from the independence supporting newspaper The National in a sign of more divisions in the movement.

In a letter sent to the media, the party’s general secretary Chris McEleny said the title has banned Mr Salmond from a list of candidates to be interviewed by the paper and cancelled a column written by the party’s chairwoman, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheik.

The National is the sister title to The Herald and published by Newsquest which is owned US media group Gannett. The company has been asked to comment.

Responding to the ban on Mr Salmond, Mr McEleny says: “We asked for clarification and were told it was an “editorial decision” by the paper.

“We attempted to discuss this informally with Newsquest senior editorial staff but were rebuffed with explanations which could best be described as fatuous. At no stage did the editor attempt to reach out directly to us in order to clarify or apologise for the offence that had been created. At no stage was there any suggestion that the position would change.

“Simultaneously, the editor then discontinued the long-standing column of our party chair, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, despite the fact that it is regularly one of the best read feature columns in the paper.

“Any editor has the right to choose their columnists, but to remove ALBA’s only columnist with the paper to be replaced by new columnists who have zero track record of supporting the campaign for independence, is bitterly disappointing.”

Letter:

“I am regrettably required to bring to your attention what seems to be a clearly inequitable stance against our Party by The National newspaper.

Earlier this year, we were engaged in discussions about a new round of advertising in The National, as we have done quite successfully over the last few months. You will be aware that we have regularly highlighted the case of independence through national billboard campaigns and newspaper advertisements. This was not only a considerable contribution to boosting general independence support, but also served as a good means of engaging with members of the public to help develop policies that reflect the needs of the people of Scotland.

The National offered a number of interview spots for ALBA candidates, but specified that “Alex Salmond can’t be among the … interviews”. We asked for clarification and were told it was an “editorial decision” by the paper. We attempted to discuss this informally with Newsquest senior editorial staff but were rebuffed with explanations which could best be described as fatuous. At no stage did the editor attempt to reach out directly to us in order to clarify or apologise for the offence that had been created. At no stage was there any suggestion that the position would change.

Simultaneously, the editor then discontinued the long-standing column of our Party Chair, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, despite the fact that it is regularly one of the best read feature columns in the paper. Any editor has the right to choose their columnists, but to remove ALBA’s only columnist with the paper to be replaced by new columnists who have zero track record of supporting the campaign for independence, is bitterly disappointing.

Thus among the myriad of columns featured in the paper, not one will be written from the ALBA perspective, despite ALBA clearly having a distinct role in the independence movement. ALBA are the only pro independence party that puts urgency on the necessity of restoring Scottish independence. ALBA are the only pro independence party that believes in a vibrant future for the North Sea as part of an energy strategy that unleashes the vast bounty of Scotland’s renewable potential. ALBA are the only Parliamentary pro independence party opposed to the controversial Gender Recognition Reforms that are a risk to women and girls across Scotland.

We have led calls for an independence convention to bring the independence movement together to unite behind a strategy that can bend Westminster to the will of Scotland, and importantly actually deliver independence.

We are unashamed of our position that Scotland should have an elected Head of State, underlining the principle that in an independent Scotland all citizens will be equal.

Our voice is not only one that should be featured strongly in any pro independence publication, it is one that represents on many of the above issues, the majority opinion of Scotland.

Instead, as is obvious from recent editions, the editorial direction of The National seems to be heavily invested in the fortunes of one particular candidate in the SNP leadership election and indeed, on one side of the Section 35/GRR debate. This narrow bias comes at a time when there is a great desire across the national movement to find a mechanism of working together.

Supporters will understand why we feel compelled to withdraw all our advertising from the paper until it is prepared to offer a fair platform to all points of view across the national movement.

Instead, we will continue to offer press releases and comment in the same way as we do for the rest of the mainstream media.

Unlike The National, ALBA do not attempt to censor points of view and our supporters are free to buy this paper or not as you wish. However, I thought it only fair to acquaint you with these facts which may help inform you in making any such decision.

Yours for Scotland,

Chris McEleny

General Secretary