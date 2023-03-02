Adam & Co adds pair amid brand relaunch

Wealth management

Tim Wishart and Mark Ivory

Adam & Company, the Scottish wealth manager, has announced an expanded leadership team with two new roles as it relaunches the 40-year-old brand from new offices in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Tim Wishart has been appointed head of strategy and development. Mr Wishart joined the team when Punter Southall Wealth (PSW) was acquired in 2022, having previously launched their Edinburgh office as head of Scotland and the north of England in 2018.

Mark Ivory, formerly investment director at Adam & Company, becomes head of portfolio management.

The pair have significant experience in the wealth management sector, with careers spanning 33 and 24 years respectively.

Adam & Company combines a global investment outlook with independent financial planning advice. It joined Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s UK business in 2021 and no longer offers banking services.

Graham Storrie, head of the company, said: “Adam & Company is now enjoying the ability to draw on the wider and deeper client offering available now we are fully integrated into Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.”

David Esfandi, CEO, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management UK said: “We are passionate about wealth management at Canaccord Genuity, and this is an indication of our long-term commitment to Scotland.”