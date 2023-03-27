Advertorial Content |

Damac Properties offers a great ultra-luxury waterfront endeavor. This extraordinary flat complex Damac Bay by Cavalli in Dubai is gaining a prestigious reputation and developing unique standards for extravagance living.

The breathtaking residential complex provides a unique advantage for investors. The 30-40-storey curved waterfront towers are connected by a stylish elevated walkway presenting incredible views.

Overview of the project

This project features high-end flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Each Damac Bay by Cavalli apartment epitomizes comfort, lightness, and prestige. Stylish design that meets modern man’s taste enhances the incomparable atmosphere of luxury.

Residents can enjoy first-class amenities:

High-altitude tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees.

Unlimited access to a private beach.

Health club with sauna.

Equipped family area with barbecue area.

24-hour concierge service.

Those who purchase apartments in the exclusive Damac Bay will have access to one of Dubai’s most recognizable addresses, located at the junction of the Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The area offers an abundance of roads and walking and cycling paths.

The proximity of the residential area to the cruise terminal, which is visited by more than 2.5 million people annually, has been a major factor in the developer’s plans for the area. Their vision includes creating a “hot spot” for eateries, retail stores, and social infrastructure facilities.

New stylish place to invest

It is being built in the up-and-coming Dubai Harbour, just a 10-minute drive from Dubai Marina. The strategic zone of the complex supplies effortless pass to the main transport artery Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai is less than half an hour away, and Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. The Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal is within walking distance.

Residents will have access to a wide range of restaurants and cafes. The largest shopping centers in Dubai are perfect for shopping – Dubai Marina Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Walk at JBR. You can enjoy skydiving at Skydive Dubai or golf at Emirates Golf Club or Topgolf.

Completion of DAMAC Bay by Cavalli is scheduled for 2027. Buying a residence in this complex is ideal for those seeking ultra-luxury living, wanting unlimited access to exclusive premium amenities, including those from the Cavalli brand, and enjoying other benefits of an unparalleled project. By evolving the owner of an immaculate property in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, foreign citizens can involve for a 10-year Golden Visa and enjoy life in the UAE without worrying about time limitations.

Privileges for property owners

DAMAC Bay will be the epitome of extravagance living on the coast. In this project, the designer will demonstrate the highest level of culture and unique and extravagant aesthetics. Completion of this promising complex is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027. The project will become truly iconic and be a new embodiment of luxury in a premium coastal community.

DAMAC Bay is discovered in a freehold zone, which gives foreign buyers the right to 100% ownership with the ability to rent or sell the property.

Residence owners will receive privileges such as:

25% discount for F&B establishments;

free admission to The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina;

special benefits from the Dubai Land Department.

All buyers of residences obtain the opportunity to apply for a “Golden Visa” for 10 years. Also, purchasing an entire floor provides a discount of 1-3%, depending on the down payment. In the future, the owner of a full-story property can divide it into several apartments and sell it profitably.

A unique feature of the complex will be countless amenities for residents that will allow them to enjoy life fully:

gym;

pools;

paths for hiking and running;

infinity pools;

swimming capsules for joint work with the possibility of using electricity and the Internet;

children’s water maze;

a glass water bridge with a showcase by Cavalli;

hammocks on the water with mechanical;

trendy snorkeling pool;

Oasis Jungle with a garden;

remote beach Cavalli Beach;

cafes and bars;

resort and more.

Citizens of DAMAC Bay by Cavalli will also enjoy a variety of recreation and relaxation options, including JBR Beach, Dubai Marina Walk, Meraas Viewpoint, and more: Taverna, Attiko Dubai, and many other establishments.

The developer of the project is DAMAC Properties

Damac, the largest private developer in the Gulf region, provides luxury housing in the UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Lee Vane, and Omar to suit the needs of everyone, from singles to families and older couples without children. In addition, they are engaged in constructing commercial premises and entertainment centers; each building is individually designed with first-class finishes and construction.

Real Estate Prices

A stylish one-bedroom apartment in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli can be bought for a minimum of USD 790,000. A luxury duplex will cost at least USD 3,866,000.

The maintenance fee for this complex is expected to range from USD 4.9 to USD 5.99.

Property in Dubai

