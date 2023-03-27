Update:

Pittodrie deal

Aberdeen set to hand Robson reins until summer

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | March 27, 2023
Barry Robson (DB)
Reward: Barry Robson

Aberdeen are set to appoint Barry Robson as their manager until at least the end of the season.

The former Dons star stepped up as interim boss after the sacking of Jim Goodwin and has revitalised a team that had slipped into the bottom six of the Premiership.

Four wins from six matches in charge, including three consecutive league wins for the first time in 15 months, have hauled the Pittodrie men back into contention for a European spot.

Aberdeen now sit in fourth place, four points behind Hearts, and Robson and his No. 2 Steve Agnew look set to be rewarded for their good work after constructive discussions with recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows.

European football will be secured for next season with a fourth-place finish, although fifth would also be good enough should either Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

, Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Hogg to hang up his rugby boots after World Cup

Standards: Stuart Hogg Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is to hang up his boots after theRead More

Scotland boss Clarke signs on until 2026

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has signed a new deal which will take him beyond theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.