AAB adds US payroll firm to growing portfolio

Acquisition

Douglas Michael, Partner and US Tax Practice Lead

AAB, the critical services group, has acquired its US payroll partner Dominion Systems, including its software and workforce.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dominion Systems has been an AAB partner for the last five years. The newly acquired business will begin trading as AAB Payroll with immediate effect and will be led by President Chris Andree who has been with Dominion for 10 years, latterly running the firm’s payroll operations.

The Global Mobility and Payroll team at AAB Group now has a staff of more than 100 across the UK, Ireland and the US, with revenue set to grow by over 25% in 2023 following this acquisition.

AAB has grown rapidly since receiving investment from London-based August Equity in October 2021 and this acquisition is the seventh in that time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.