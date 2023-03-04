250 jobs at risk as Mortons Rolls ‘ceases trading’

Bakery blow

Mortons Rolls has been trading since 1965

Scottish bakery Mortons Rolls has laid off its staff with immediate affect and ceased trading but is hoping to restart as a smaller business.

The Glasgow-based firm, which employs about 250 workers said that “no final decision” had been taken on redundancies but all jobs were at risk.

A notice on the Companies House website states that there is an “active proposal to strike off” the firm.

Morton’s Rolls has yet to file accounts for the year to 31 March 2022 which were due by 31 December.

In its letter to staff, the company said: “The company is ceasing to trade with immediate effect.

The directors have taken steps to ensure that the business can continue in some form. But it is likely that this will be with a reduced workforce across the business.”

Morton’s Rolls was founded by Bob Morton and Jim Clarke in 1965 near Drumchapel, in the west of Glasgow.

For the year to the end of March 2021, the company reported a loss of £262,00 on turnover of more than £11.8m.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney tweeted about the news, saying: “This is awful news. Coming after the closure of McVitie’s in Tollcross, losing the iconic Mortons Rolls of Drumchapel and 250 jobs would be another hammer-blow to Glasgow’s economy. The government must step in now.”