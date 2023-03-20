21212 restaurant to close after top chef’s death

'Great sadness'

Edinburgh’s 21212 restaurant has decided to close following the death of the restaurant’s chef-proprietor Paul Kitching in December.

Mr Kitching died aged 61 just before Christmas. He set up 21212 with his partner Katie O’Brien in 2008 and within two years it was awarded a Michelin star.

He earlier created Juniper restaurant in Altrincham, Manchester, and in 1997 he was awarded a Michelin star which he retained for 11 years.

In a post on social media today Mr Kitching’s partner Katie O’Brien said: “It’s with great sadness that we have unfortunately taken the decision to close the restaurant at 21212.

“The passing of Paul has devastated all the team and the passion that runs through every fibre of the restaurant is not as evident as it was when he was alive – to us that is unacceptable to his memory.

“It has been a whirlwind journey for all the team, past and present, since we opened in May 2009 and from the bottom of our hearts we can’t thank you enough for your support over the years – we hope that you have lasting memories from your time spent with us in Edinburgh that you cherish forever, we certainly do.

“We will be in touch with all guests who had a reservation beyond the date of closing.”