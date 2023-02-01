US financial data firm picks Edinburgh for Euro base

Exclusive

Mirador was impressed by Edinburgh’s offering

A US provider of data services to the financial services sector is opening an office in Edinburgh after the city beat off competition for its European hub.

Mirador Inc said Edinburgh was chosen for its business-friendly resources and its thriving tech community, among other factors.

“In the final analysis, Edinburgh proved to be the perfect European fit”, said the Connecticut-based company.

“With excellent universities, expertise in scientific discovery, beauty, walkability, and location as one of Europe’s chief cultural centres, Edinburgh has drawn a highly skilled workforce well-suited to work at one of the fastest-growing companies in the US.

Mirador CEO & President Joseph Larizza, added: “In order for Mirador to continue to deliver exceptional client service, we have to have a shop in Europe.

“We thoroughly looked into other sites, and I can say without hesitation that Edinburgh is where we need to be. Senior staff members willingly volunteered to relocate, we have hired our first Scotland- based employee and are actively recruiting additional talent.”

Senior associate, reporting, Blake Johnson, who is one of the first US- based employees to relocate to Scotland, said: “I know how important real-time availability is to our clients and am thrilled to be establishing the Mirador office in Scotland. It is exciting to be in this historic city, interacting with such smart and vibrant people.”

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Development International, said: “With its commitment to utilising technology to serve the financial needs of its customers, Mirador, Inc’s decision to open a business hub in Edinburgh is most welcome.

“Multi-national companies in the financial services sector continue to choose Scotland to support their global growth ambitions.”

Mirador started with one CT-based employee in 2015 and has grown to five office locations in the US and more than 160 employees and is now expanding its footprint in the UK. Mirador also has an office in Dublin, Ireland, which houses certain technical resources.