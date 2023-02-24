TSSA calls off strikes after accepting pay offers

Rail deal

The network has been badly hit by strikes (pic: Terry Murden)

Members of the TSSA rail union have voted to accept a two-year pay and conditions offer and will end their long-running national dispute.

More than 3,000 members, working in stations, control, engineering, clerical, and customer service roles voted overwhelmingly to accept the offers from the rail companies.

It will mean a two-year pay deal worth 5% this year and a further 4% increase in the second year..

There will be no compulsory redundancies within the grades directly affected until 31 December 2024.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “This is a clear decision from our members which will end our long-running dispute – something which could have happened months ago had it not been for government intransigence.”

The RMT union, which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators, rejected the offer this month and instead announced a fresh wave of rail strikes for 16 March, 18 March, 30 March 30, and 1 April.

Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We hope that the RMT leadership will take this opportunity to reconsider their rejection of our equivalent offer, call off their unnecessary and disruptive strikes and allow their members a referendum on their own deal.”

The train companies involved in the TSSA deal are – Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, Govia Thameslink Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains Limited, South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, Trans Pennine Express, West Midlands Trains.