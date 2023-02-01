True North signs up ex-MP and former adviser

Communications

Geoff Aberdein, Eilidh Whiteford, Andrew Liddle and Fergus Mutch

Strategic advisory firm True North has signed up a former MP and an ex-political adviser.

Former SNP MP for Banff and Buchan Eilidh Whiteford and the former Labour adviser Andrew Liddle have joined the Aberdeen headquartered company, set up last year by managing partners Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch.

Prior to entering politics, Ms Whiteford worked in public affairs, campaigns and communications for charities, including Oxfam.

Mr Liddle served as political correspondent at the The Press and Journal and as chief reporter at The Courier.

Martin Gilbert, retired co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen (now Abrdn) and presently chairman of AssetCo, is True North’s business ambassador.