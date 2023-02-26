Sunak poised to unveil EU deal on Northern Ireland

Brexit concessions

By a Daily Business reporter |

Rishi Sunak talking to business leaders in Northern Ireland last week

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil his Brexit deal today that will safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

The Prime Minister will formally ratify the agreement with the European Union in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before presenting it to MPs.

However, Mr Sunak will also have to secure the support of Brexit hardliners in his party and with the Democratic Unionist Party.

It is understood the EU has agreed to scrap checks and paperwork on the vast majority of goods and produce sent from Britain to Northern Ireland. According to The Times, it will not apply more than 90% of single market rules on products made in Northern Ireland, as long as they are not exported to the republic.

The European Court of Justice will remain the ultimate arbiter of single market rules applying in Northern Ireland but with new safeguards to ensure that cases cannot be directly referred to the court by Brussels.

Mr Sunak knows he is putting his premiership credentials on the line and will be walking a political tightrope to get it accepted.

But one former cabinet minister reportedly expressed surprise at the number of concessions he had secured from the EU.